Arga Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Stake by $24.01 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Pure Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $361.11. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 651,349 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 11,522 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 4.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.39M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial celebrates Manufacturing Day with industrial sector peers – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Behind the Wheel: A Christmas Cargo 2018 NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 500,000,000 guaranteed 1.625% notes due July 2029 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

