Arga Investment Management LP Has Increased Sasol LTD (SSL) Stake by $12.60 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $283.95 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 15.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 151.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 524,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 872,209 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67M, up from 347,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 43,388 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Markets Adds FirstRand, Exits Sasol; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – ENTERED LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRATED CHEMICAL AND ENERGY MULTINATIONAL SASOL SOUTH AFRICA; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 23/05/2018 – Sasol Inzalo Public (RF) Limited Joint Announcement Regarding Results Of Free Share Allocation; 11/04/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 485 RAND FROM 450 RAND; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES CAPEX $9.2B YTD AT MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON 11 SOUTH AFRICAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING CONFIRMATION OF SOVEREIGN RATING AT BAA3 STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21,890 shares to 2,460 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 17,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,575 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested in 1.98% or 32,180 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,059 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 3.57% or 544,313 shares. Loews owns 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 113,100 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.54 million shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 4,030 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability holds 2.1% or 493,841 shares. Monarch Cap reported 69,298 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 3.07% or 2.53 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 18,360 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,397 shares. Lincluden Mngmt accumulated 42,252 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.87% or 319,913 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 1.8% or 9.34M shares.