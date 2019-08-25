Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $978,775; Navellier & Associates Has Increased Holding in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) as Stock Price Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 27,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The hedge fund held 131,331 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 103,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 212,944 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 19,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 59,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group Inc stated it has 0.57% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bbva Compass Retail Bank stated it has 25,371 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co stated it has 170,739 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,198 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 1,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wallace Management stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.05% or 2,822 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 128,859 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd accumulated 48,374 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 7,250 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 1.99M shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 7,128 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Family Office accumulated 44,757 shares. 1.23 million are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares to 338,409 shares, valued at $29.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 78,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 656,368 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.08% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Riverhead Lc stated it has 0.01% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 40,840 shares. 73,500 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 110,324 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 786,540 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 429 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 4,825 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And reported 0% stake. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 45,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has 656,595 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares to 30,040 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 19,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,949 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).