Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Bp Plc (BP) Position by $1.62 Million; Share Price Declined; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shares Declined, Fil LTD Decreased Its Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 89.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 37,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 42,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 7.37 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary; 10/04/2018 – BP UPSTREAM CEO BERNARD LOONEY SPEAKS IN LONDON; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Smart-CKD/BP Study; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – BP MAY START GAS OUTPUT FROM EGYPT’S QATTAMEYA END 2019; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Technology Could Drive 30% Cost Savings — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 10/04/2018 – ONGC, Reliance in talks with customers to sell east coast gas

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 20.65 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.07 million, down from 21.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 2.08M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP, Reliance form Indian fuels partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Doing The Impossible’: FREÄ NAN Leverages AI, Small Data To Produce Trading Insights – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: The Dividend Is 6.78% Making This Supermajor A Steal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP +2% as production, cash flow on the rise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 78,261 shares to 113,537 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,872 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $181.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 18,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).