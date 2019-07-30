Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding By $978,775; ADECCO GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES (AHEXF) Shorts Lowered By 9.25%

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 33.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 19,975 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 39,550 shares with $1.97M value, down from 59,525 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $79.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 3.80 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

ADECCO GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHEXF) had a decrease of 9.25% in short interest. AHEXF’s SI was 590,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.25% from 650,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5904 days are for ADECCO GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHEXF)’s short sellers to cover AHEXF’s short positions. It closed at $54.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. The firm provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial sectors under the Adecco brand. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. It also offers professional staffing services in the information technology, and engineering and technical business lines primarily under the brand name of Modis; finance and legal business line under the Badenoch & Clark brand name; and medical and science business line.

More recent Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adecco Group AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Adecco Group AG ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recruit Holdings: An Overview Of The Most Complex HR Player – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Coca (NYSE:KOF) stake by 63,169 shares to 537,571 valued at $35.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 15,450 shares and now owns 26,000 shares. Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) was raised too.