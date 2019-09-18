Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) by $1.65 Million as Share Price Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Position Maintained by Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 49.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 7,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 7,263 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $232.33. About 254,428 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $251.93. About 1.49M shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,515 shares to 2,399 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $491.47M for 16.32 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.