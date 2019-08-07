Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake; Shenandoah Telecommunications CO (SHEN) Shorts Increased By 24.92%

Shenandoah Telecommunications CO (NASDAQ:SHEN) had an increase of 24.92% in short interest. SHEN’s SI was 677,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.92% from 542,500 shares previously. With 158,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Shenandoah Telecommunications CO (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s short sellers to cover SHEN’s short positions. The SI to Shenandoah Telecommunications CO’s float is 1.46%. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 43,492 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecommunications to Attend Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 13/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Changes Entrance Fee to Address Infrastructure Needs & Improve Visitor Experience; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q ADJ OIBDA $71.0M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Rev $151.7M; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 33.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 19,975 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 39,550 shares with $1.97M value, down from 59,525 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $76.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 1.46 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Shenandoah Telecommunications Company shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 23.94 million shares or 3.03% more from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,578 were reported by Raymond James Service Advsr Incorporated. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 731,226 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment has 0.03% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 954,614 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.03% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Sun Life Financial owns 6,104 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 50,565 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Menta Limited Company holds 12,419 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 340 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 2,792 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 252,804 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 186,988 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 122,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2,246 activity. SCHULTZ LEIGH ANN had bought 49 shares worth $2,246.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 31.64 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

More notable recent Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “”Expect craziness” as China readies debut of Nasdaq-style board – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Frenzied debut of China’s Nasdaq-style board adds $44 billion in market cap – Reuters” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Gp accumulated 58,124 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 438,275 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 24,736 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 20,100 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va holds 57,613 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo accumulated 27,447 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 40,406 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 1.38M shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,102 shares. Duncker Streett And Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 79,032 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Essex Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 481,475 shares to 508,925 valued at $36.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 28,775 shares and now owns 55,200 shares. Coca (NYSE:KOF) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $6200 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.