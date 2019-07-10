Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Bp Plc (BP) Stake; ENDOCAN CORPORATION (ENDO) Shorts Down By 12.68%

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 89.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 37,748 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 4,625 shares with $202,000 value, down from 42,373 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $138.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 3.88 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 0.2 pct yr/yr; 29/03/2018 – BP IN CONSORTIA WINS TWO BLOCKS IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES ORGANIC BREAKEVEN TO FALL TO RANGE $35-$40/BBL BY ’21; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018; 04/04/2018 – BP eyes 119 LNG cargo shipments annually from Tangguh Indonesia up to 2020

ENDOCAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ENDO) had a decrease of 12.68% in short interest. ENDO’s SI was 18,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.68% from 21,300 shares previously. With 252,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ENDOCAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ENDO)’s short sellers to cover ENDO’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0068. About 61,728 shares traded. Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDO) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) stake by 78,261 shares to 113,537 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 5,975 shares and now owns 42,104 shares. Tapestry Inc was raised too.

OmniCanna Health Solutions, Inc. develops and sells hemp based products. The company has market cap of $1.79 million. The firm offers hemp formulation health and wellness solutions, as well as cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides over the counter products for hair and skin include Hempery miracle oil, a skin care solution; Hemp milk body wash, a creamy soap; Hemp lotion bars for moisturizing hands and body; Hemp rose soap; and Hemtastique lip and body balms.