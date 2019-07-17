Arga Investment Management LP Decreased Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $703,396; Share Price Declined; Bahl & Gaynor Has Upped Its Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $520,520 as Share Value Declined

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 19,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 810,603 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 20,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 47,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 743,285 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 67.80 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 50,275 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $91.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 21,867 shares to 102,334 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 111,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,606 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $638,552 activity. Shares for $279,027 were sold by rahim rami on Tuesday, February 5. Miller Kenneth Bradley had sold 7,000 shares worth $182,000 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1.45M shares. The New York-based Renaissance Limited has invested 0.07% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Retirement Of Alabama has 1.29M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.15% or 23,310 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 583,967 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 61,072 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 6.09M shares. Cypress Gru reported 10,897 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prelude Management Lc has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 3,105 shares. 149,832 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 0.15% or 16,236 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corp has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 3,342 shares.