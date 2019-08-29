Arga Investment Management LP Cut Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding By $2.37 Million; Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered By $747,186 Its Conns (CONN) Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Conns Inc (CONN) stake by 38.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 33,963 shares as Conns Inc (CONN)’s stock declined 16.13%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 53,501 shares with $1.22M value, down from 87,464 last quarter. Conns Inc now has $622.80M valuation. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 1.33M shares traded or 181.31% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) stake by 44.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 11,522 shares as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 14,300 shares with $2.95 million value, down from 25,822 last quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd now has $32.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 305,445 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Conn’s (CONN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Conn’s, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CONN Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Photronics Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arvinas Announces the Initiation of Patient Dosing in a First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of ARV-471, an Estrogen Receptor-Targeting PROTAC® Protein Degrader – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 18,032 shares to 40,228 valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 59,857 shares and now owns 100,010 shares. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Texas Permanent School Fund has 16,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Citigroup reported 28,352 shares. Art Lc, New York-based fund reported 46,128 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests owns 1,234 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bogle Inv Management Ltd Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,623 shares. 10,246 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). 53,501 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Capital Advisers Llc owns 36,762 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 385,404 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28M for 9.56 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Miller Norman had bought 11,765 shares worth $200,358 on Tuesday, June 4. 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 were bought by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6. HAWORTH JAMES H also bought $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares. The insider Saunders William E Jr bought 10,000 shares worth $179,729. The insider Wright Lee A. bought 5,882 shares worth $100,170. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by MARTIN BOB L.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CP’s President and CEO to address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP announces organizational changes to support continued success and drive sustainable, profitable growth – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 15,450 shares to 26,000 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 19,259 shares and now owns 338,409 shares. Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $230 lowest target. $264.50’s average target is 12.46% above currents $235.2 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.