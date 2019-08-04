Arga Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM); 13D Management Has Decreased Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.41 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 50,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.44 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.50 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 31,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Napier Park Cap (Us) Lp holds 15,000 shares. Legacy Cap Partners reported 23,970 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 27,820 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Miller Howard has invested 0.24% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 10,100 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Communication. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cohen Steers, New York-based fund reported 2.02M shares. 12,784 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Synovus has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tcw Group has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Anchorage Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 14.16% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5.80M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 213 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,232 shares to 177,874 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 75,100 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 4.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ).

