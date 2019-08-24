Arga Investment Management LP Boosted Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake; Shorts at ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (ALTAF) Lowered By 92.93%

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 6.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp acquired 19,259 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 338,409 shares with $29.91M value, up from 319,150 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $27.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24M shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion

ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ALTAF) had a decrease of 92.93% in short interest. ALTAF’s SI was 29,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.93% from 413,300 shares previously. With 276,700 avg volume, 0 days are for ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ALTAF)’s short sellers to cover ALTAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.43% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0648. About 5,000 shares traded. Altura Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ALTAF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $110’s average target is 12.26% above currents $97.99 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 5. Evercore upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 12. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 37,748 shares to 4,625 valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 51,500 shares and now owns 2.39M shares. Cl C was reduced too.

Altura Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Indonesia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $109.05 million. The firm operates through Coal Mining, Exploration Services, and Mineral Exploration divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily explores for coal and lithium properties.

