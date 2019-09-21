Arete Wealth Advisors Upped American Express Co (AXP) Position; Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 360.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 414,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 529,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 395,639 shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,159 shares to 52,819 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,626 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank Of Omaha owns 0.02% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,259 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 2,713 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Texas-based Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Inc has invested 0.7% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 154,978 shares. Argi Ser Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Coastline Tru Communications reported 12,348 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.13% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.5% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 54,123 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp owns 4.52M shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.4% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). 14,018 were accumulated by Guardian L P. Stewart & Patten Communications Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 8,011 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Com owns 37 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.03M shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $531.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Management invested in 0.11% or 47,206 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 9,711 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 153,139 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mngmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 81,780 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp invested in 0.02% or 51,974 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 222,795 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gideon Cap reported 4,274 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs owns 925,688 shares. 11,135 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc owns 0.18% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 14,200 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

