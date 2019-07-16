Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $379,056 as Valuation Rose; As Apache (APA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 61.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,142 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 55,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 3.05 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 33.43 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 18/04/2018 – Ford expands U.S. medical ride business built around its vans; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – IPT: Ford Motor Credit EUR Benchmark 3Y FRN, 5.5Y FRN; 04/05/2018 – Cailean Wood Named General Manager at Advantage Ford; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 5,375 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Ltd has 0.29% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 53,694 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 6,156 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 45 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Aperio Gp Ltd Com owns 189,986 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,269 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 108,194 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Bridgeway has 38,300 shares. Bessemer Group has 149,697 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 41.77M shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 834 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 20,086 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. Shares for $95,407 were bought by Ellis Juliet S.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou by 89,931 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 640,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.71 million for 29.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 34,582 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 86,069 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 325,805 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 15,566 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 20,840 shares. Davenport And Company Limited Company stated it has 47,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 101,517 were accumulated by Hap Trading Lc. Jump Trading Ltd reported 61,029 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sei Invests invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ameritas Prns Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 1.89M shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 1,849 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 3,067 shares to 9,169 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.