Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $379,056 as Stock Price Declined; Fil LTD Holding in Kroger Co (KR) Has Cut by $26.38 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 41.12M shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TO DIVEST INTEREST IN CERTAIN ACREAGE, PRODUCING WELLS AND RELATED ASSETS IN WESTERN PORTION OF ITS EAGLE FORD SHALE POSITION; 07/05/2018 – Steven Sinofsky : Gas prices are going up, a lot–20% over past year. Oil at $70 again. (Source AAA).Oh and Ford will focu; 14/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Ford says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem, and more than a million are being…; 26/04/2018 – Ford Is Getting Out of Almost All of the American Car Business; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Series 2018-1 & 2018-2; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.27M, down from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81M shares traded or 80.81% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video); 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, New York-based fund reported 6,591 shares. Tctc Holdings Llc has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 3.12M shares. Mariner invested in 118,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 770,878 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 451,679 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 49,491 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fruth Invest Mngmt reported 26,150 shares. Rampart Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stadion Money Management Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 41,629 shares to 102,972 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Energy Independenc (NDP) by 230,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,188 activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

