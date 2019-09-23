Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed By $427,182 Its Adobe Sys (ADBE) Position; SEMAFO ORDINARY SHARES (SEMFF) Shorts Increased By 83.93%

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) stake by 18.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,453 shares as Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 6,332 shares with $1.87M value, down from 7,785 last quarter. Adobe Sys Inc now has $134.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 1.71M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

SEMAFO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) had an increase of 83.93% in short interest. SEMFF’s SI was 517,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 83.93% from 281,200 shares previously. With 65,700 avg volume, 8 days are for SEMAFO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)’s short sellers to cover SEMFF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.0745 during the last trading session, reaching $3.585. About 12,080 shares traded. SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.92% above currents $277.44 stock price. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $32200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, September 18. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Barclays Capital.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 15,513 shares to 63,146 valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (CWB) stake by 7,162 shares and now owns 37,678 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,178 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 28,150 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 100 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Company has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 1,500 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc owns 3,596 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 13,707 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Davy Asset Limited invested in 5,723 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 48,260 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0.13% or 84,083 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 395 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Birinyi Associate reported 7,900 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Carderock Cap Mgmt has 2.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 18,308 shares.

