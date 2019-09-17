Arete Wealth Advisors Stake in At&T (T) Boosted by $762,201; Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Nuvasive (NUVA) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The hedge fund held 37,045 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 61,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 57,536 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 05/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 23,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 100,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 77,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 18.46 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $28.10 million for 30.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 64,900 shares to 77,711 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 36,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Corporation (NYSE:ROK).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,412 shares to 823 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 52,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,740 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

