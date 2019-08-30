Arete Wealth Advisors Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $473,573; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Hillman Co Has Lifted Position

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $14.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.23. About 2.36M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 22,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 3.72M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) by 333,231 shares to 142,444 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,170 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.