Arete Wealth Advisors Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Stake; Arrow Financial Has Lowered Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $324,009 as Stock Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,777 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 715,861 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 2,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 67,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 70,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 3.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Quietly Trouncing Wall Street in 2019 – Profit Confidential” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Box Powers the Future of Work at BoxWorks 2019 – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,180 shares to 39,327 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 52,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,740 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.76 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.