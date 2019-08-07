Arete Wealth Advisors Position in Oracle (ORCL) Decreased as Share Value Rose; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shares Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Its Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 47,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 12.58 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 436,368 shares traded or 28.67% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clenar Muke Llc owns 31.70 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication holds 17.16M shares. Dumont And Blake Investment holds 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 17,911 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtn Incorporated reported 4,540 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Heritage Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 650 shares. Ballentine Prtn Lc accumulated 20,947 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pggm Investments holds 193,912 shares. 74,035 were accumulated by Argent. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,510 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.87 million shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,805 shares to 33,287 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Voya Management Llc holds 45,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.35% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pnc Finance Services Group Incorporated invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ent Finance invested in 255 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 739,923 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 14,053 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 3,497 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability reported 3,000 shares stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 35,287 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 34,665 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 38,724 shares. State Street invested in 2.85M shares.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jun 17, 2019 – American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.