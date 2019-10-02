Arete Wealth Advisors Position in Adobe Sys (ADBE) Cut by $427,182 as Stock Value Rose; Tnb Financial Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Raised by $555,930

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, down from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $265.58. About 1.89 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 10,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 231,853 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63 million, up from 221,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 3.79M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,768 shares to 28,040 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability accumulated 2,926 shares. Biondo Investment Advsrs Lc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,285 shares. Accuvest Advisors holds 2,920 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carmignac Gestion has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Navellier Associate Incorporated holds 1.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,411 shares. Sit Associate holds 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 32,010 shares. Ser Corporation reported 515 shares. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated invested in 2,936 shares. Davis R M holds 1,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa invested 0.71% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1.64 million shares. Highland Mngmt Llc has 9,243 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Texas-based Holt Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 196,605 were reported by South Texas Money Mngmt.

