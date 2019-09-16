Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $497,700 as Stock Rose; Portola Pharmaceuticals (Put) (PTLA) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $39.93 Million as Stock Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 19,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.16. About 2.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (PTLA) by 94.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 412,360 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 213,442 are held by Jefferies Lc. Swiss Bank invested in 111,257 shares or 0% of the stock. 5 are held by Signaturefd Lc. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 20,700 shares. Sector Gamma As owns 0.89% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 203,925 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 289,665 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd reported 32,994 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 57,373 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 390 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 475,934 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Victory Mngmt reported 1,539 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 86,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 61,590 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Supervielle S A by 176,200 shares to 794,356 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd holds 167,287 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd has 6,715 shares. Cetera Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Livingston Gru Asset Company (Operating As Southport Management) owns 10,796 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial accumulated 22,958 shares. Moreover, Maverick has 0.93% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 765,739 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.29% or 8,878 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 248,422 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,000 shares. 233,431 were reported by Utah Retirement. Meritage Mngmt holds 0.62% or 72,912 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 4.10 million shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 900,899 shares. Carderock Capital Inc holds 1.53% or 48,375 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.69 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Invt Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 67,536 shares to 607,596 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).