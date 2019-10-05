Arete Wealth Advisors Lifted Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $494,159; Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by $2.28 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 242.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 119,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 169,250 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 49,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 5.95 million shares traded or 110.46% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,777 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Stock Rally Triggers Technical Sell Signal – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Falling Back Down to Earth Today – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural plans to show financial discipline after Saudi attack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. Hamm Harold also bought $3.97 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Thursday, May 16.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:WPX) by 43,253 shares to 6,747 shares, valued at $78,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 401,190 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp invested in 1,305 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 27,314 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership reported 20,100 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 110,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Lc invested in 0% or 8,410 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 27,858 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 10,708 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,578 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 138,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 7,123 shares. Bessemer Group, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,595 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock Proves You Can Teach an Old Dog New Tricks – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Stocks to Buy Offering Both Dividends and Growth – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.52% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealth Architects Lc owns 5,705 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,006 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 11,775 shares. 118,612 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,970 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Catalyst Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Globeflex Cap Lp accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 294,601 shares. City Holdg Com has 28,267 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.83% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,019 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,412 shares to 823 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,819 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).