Arete Wealth Advisors Lifted Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $494,159 as Stock Price Rose; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Value Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Increased Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,777 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 63,680 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, up from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B Shs by 6,560 shares to 31,119 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,784 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 26,061 shares to 42,570 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Intl Grwth & Inc T (BGY) by 172,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,381 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

