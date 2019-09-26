Arete Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $729,111; As Ringcentral Class A (RNG) Shares Rose, Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 15,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 63,146 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 47,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 9.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Class A (RNG) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 2,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258,000, down from 5,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.72. About 520,641 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Broad Usd High Yield C by 75,743 shares to 88,826 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 5,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc holds 100 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,791 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 549,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 23,565 shares. Products Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 76,019 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 392 shares. Cambridge Rech stated it has 4,757 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3.15M are held by Investors. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 345,100 shares. Ameriprise reported 116,595 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability has invested 0.99% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 1492 Mgmt Lc reported 68,506 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cambridge Tru holds 7,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,401 shares to 55,003 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,170 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).