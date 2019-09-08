Arete Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Blackrock (BLK); As Sabre (SABR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Increased Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 2,756 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 1,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK TO LAUNCH TWO ETFS SCREENING GUNMAKERS, BIG SELLERS; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Dividend Declaration; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 18/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock and Acorns Partner to Expand Financial Participation Among the Next Generation of Investors

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 221.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 26,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 38,874 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, up from 12,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 1.43 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,986 shares to 66,414 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 100,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,982 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 16,628 shares to 9,127 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,551 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

