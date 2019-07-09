Arete Wealth Advisors Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Position; As Commvault Systems (CVLT) Shares Declined, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Decreased by $2.25 Million Its Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 35,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 251,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 216,469 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, ALSO WITH MINIMUM PERCENTAGE OF FUTURE CASH FLOW FOR REPURCHASES AFTER 2018; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Commvault; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Rev $184.9M; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Directors Will Be Identified by Elliott, Subject to Approval of Bd; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 186.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,845 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, up from 3,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Co has 4,619 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division invested in 166 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Quantbot Technology Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.28M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,453 shares. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0.11% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Caxton Assocs Lp holds 9,691 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 18,759 were reported by Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Americas holds 34,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 224,529 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Lp holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $510,000 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $4.35M were sold by BUNTE AL on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Merrill Gary sold $93,998 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 1,385 shares. Shares for $264,112 were sold by WALKER DAVID F. PULVER DAN sold 7,500 shares worth $507,450.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,473 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $261.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 19,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $456,817 for 1270.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of stock. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,986 shares to 66,414 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 6,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).