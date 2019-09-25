Arete Wealth Advisors Increased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $573,804; First Washington Holding in Otter Tail (OTTR) Has Trimmed by $400,400

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,122 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 37,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 21.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 118,355 shares traded or 38.38% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,669 shares to 7,902 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Intl Grwth & Inc T (BGY) by 172,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,381 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 59,235 shares. 314,148 were reported by Counselors Inc. Magellan Asset Mgmt has 12.27 million shares. 75,521 are held by Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc invested 4.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com reported 108,917 shares. 510,452 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Alberta Inv Mgmt invested in 214,400 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Partners Llc stated it has 3.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Llc accumulated 22,297 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 49,893 shares stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 141,169 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca has 2.30M shares for 1.72% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Streaming Strategy Is The Ultimate Magic Trick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Companies That Could Acquire Fitbit – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Otter Tail’s 2019 Warrants Excitement – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Otter Tail Is Exhausting The Top Of Its Short-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US Bankrolls Southern Co.’s Vogtle With $3.7B Loan Guarantee – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:OTTR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.