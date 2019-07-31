Arete Wealth Advisors Increased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $311,576; Seatown Holdings Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $10.53 Million as Stock Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 4,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.91. About 1.33M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability has 7,469 shares. Factory Mutual Insur stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ballentine Prtn Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Renaissance Investment Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,650 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has 5.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 837,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 2,977 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 34,373 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Washington Trust State Bank stated it has 5,429 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). King Luther Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.65 million shares or 2.01% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 759 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank And Trust stated it has 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 15,829 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,072 shares to 12,687 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 152,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,955 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFV).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares to 40,009 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,465 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,015 are held by Advisory. John G Ullman Assoc invested 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,795 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept reported 104,362 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,195 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 2.85% or 159,150 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Co holds 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 82,511 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspen Inv Mgmt holds 2.18% or 26,501 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth owns 81,576 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt holds 123,038 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Advisors holds 3.75% or 202,851 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 190,729 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).