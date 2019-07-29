Arete Wealth Advisors Increased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $473,573; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Lifted Holding by $905,667

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 22,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 8,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07M, up from 169,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc owns 1.33 million shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 6,645 shares. Towercrest Mngmt holds 24,351 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc has 2.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 773,328 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Lc invested 4.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 6.96 million were reported by Schroder Mngmt Gp. Ledyard Bank stated it has 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Middleton Inc Ma stated it has 127,696 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 7,884 shares. Phocas holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,597 shares. Legacy Cap holds 0.16% or 3,305 shares. The Washington-based Washington Mngmt Inc has invested 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,984 shares to 239 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,994 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 397 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 34,000 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 2,771 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Prns Lc reported 752,677 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 1.08% or 507,911 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verus Fincl Prtn Inc holds 0.21% or 4,337 shares. Asset Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.38 million shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 103,146 shares. Chatham Gru has 60,587 shares. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H And Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,728 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.66% or 5.51 million shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 423,308 shares to 175,962 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,468 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).