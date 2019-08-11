Arete Wealth Advisors Increased By $402,234 Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (LYB) Sellers Decreased By 1.02% Their Shorts

Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (NYSE:LYB) had a decrease of 1.02% in short interest. LYB’s SI was 6.21 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.02% from 6.27 million shares previously. With 3.15 million avg volume, 2 days are for Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (NYSE:LYB)’s short sellers to cover LYB’s short positions. The SI to Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class’s float is 2.11%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.50M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 51.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 942 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 2,756 shares with $1.18 million value, up from 1,814 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $66.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 649,988 shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Shuns Italian Bonds as Political Turmoil Adds to Gloom; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to time the market and always be invested; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Research Update; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Net Asset Value(s); 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GLOBAL ETF ASSETS ARE POISED TO MORE THAN DOUBLE, TO $12 TRILLION, BY END OF 2023; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Fink Sees Market Rising But Trade War Poses Threat; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS AT LEAST FOR 2018, SEE LITTLE CHANCE OF FED INCREASING RATES BEYOND QTRLY PACE OF 25-BASIS-POINT RATE HIKES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com stated it has 721,112 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc invested in 0.09% or 33,259 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 24,263 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 6,177 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Btc Cap Management holds 0.65% or 48,759 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd holds 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 32,059 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 4,654 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,244 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Corp Delaware invested in 80,570 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Prelude Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,846 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 1,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp owns 0.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 62,367 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.38% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.28 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank has 15,556 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Nj stated it has 0.54% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). John G Ullman And Assocs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr stated it has 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Northeast invested in 32,140 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.68% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Cwm has 0.4% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 46,954 shares. Amer Gru holds 0.08% or 52,191 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.08% or 591,582 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 122,280 shares. Washington Trust has invested 0.79% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Personal Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 952 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs reported 1,288 shares stake. Copeland Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).