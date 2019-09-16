Arete Wealth Advisors Holds Position in American Express Co (AXP); As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Share Value Rose, Highland Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $3.45 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 2.06 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 101,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 401,380 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, up from 299,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.36% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 271,545 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Launches Consumer Goods Cloud–Transforming Retail Execution and Creating Closer Relationships Between the Field Rep and the Store – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,925 shares to 14,057 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 52,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,740 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,274 shares. Tompkins Corp holds 3,551 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,131 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swedbank accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.14% or 572,214 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept has 1,890 shares. Jnba Advsr owns 2,553 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Benedict Advsrs Inc invested in 0.53% or 10,254 shares. Fincl Bank holds 138,631 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 9.58 million shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny stated it has 7,739 shares. Hills Savings Bank & Co stated it has 3,900 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,049 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Parthenon Lc owns 54,468 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.13% stake.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Deep-Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.