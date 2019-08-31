Arete Wealth Advisors Holding in Visa (V) Has Boosted by $695,795; Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $359,840 as Stock Price Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,845 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 21,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 268,414 shares to 39,990 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,919 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bowling Port Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Torray Ltd has invested 2.49% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 106,957 are owned by Boston Family Office Llc. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability reported 2,620 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0.25% or 4,000 shares. Motco invested in 0.02% or 1,440 shares. Dodge And Cox, California-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 1.06% or 52,769 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Twin Capital has invested 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.82% or 8.84M shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91M for 32.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.