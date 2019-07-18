Arete Wealth Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; Affimed N V (AFMD) Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 223 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 1,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1982.59. About 753,376 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 146,024 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.