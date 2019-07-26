Arete Wealth Advisors Has Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Upped Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Valuation Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 223 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 1,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,926 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 16,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 700,418 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 45,837 shares to 68,631 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) by 333,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,444 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 49,000 shares to 312,546 shares, valued at $37.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,375 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

