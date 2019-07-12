Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) as Shares Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $14.86 Million as Share Price Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 1.13 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO TO INVEST C$55M OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Run Autonomous Trains at Pilbara; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Buys Rio Tinto Interest in Hail Creek, Valeria Resource, for $1.7 Bln; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal for $200 Mln; 10/05/2018 – RIO TINTO’S VINCENT CHRIST NAMED CEO OF ELYSIS; 28/03/2018 – SYDNEY/JAKARTA — Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto is selling off its last remaining coal mine, becoming the first major resource producer to exit the coal business as carbon emission concerns limit global demand growth

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44M, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 2.55M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28

