Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $379,056 as Market Value Declined; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $10.25 Million; Shares Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 15.79M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 27.24M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 01/05/2018 – FORD’S U.S. SALES CHIEF MARK LANEVE SAID ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – FORD TO BUILD HYBRID F-150, MUSTANG, EXPLORER, ESCAPE, BRONCO; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – Ford: F-150 Production at Kansas City, Mo., Dearborn, Mich., Plants to Be Suspended; 22/05/2018 – Ford Honors Metalsa at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION HALT TO HAVE ‘ADVERSE IMPACT’ ON RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – FOCUS-Relationship goals: Ford tries to rebuild trust with China partners; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 18/04/2018 – EUROPEAN CAR REGISTRATIONS FELL 5.2 PCT IN MARCH, LED BY NISSAN, FORD, FIAT CHRYSLER – ACEA; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.76 million were accumulated by Amer Intl Gru Inc. Capital Management Assocs New York owns 13,300 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ancora Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Court Place accumulated 31,716 shares. 44,469 were accumulated by Essex Financial Svcs. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). National Insurance Tx stated it has 266,420 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Willingdon Wealth holds 3,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. S&Co Inc owns 47,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Davenport & Co Limited Com owns 47,700 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 59,924 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 115,081 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 7.53M shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.89 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,077 shares to 33,367 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Limited stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). American Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated stated it has 8,525 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 8,889 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.63M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 4.27M shares. Advisory Services Net Limited holds 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 37,702 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,934 shares. 6,656 are owned by Wesbanco Natl Bank. Srb invested in 16,924 shares. 2,003 are owned by Central Bancshares And Trust. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 94,098 shares. 238,970 are owned by Blair William & Com Il. Everence has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement System holds 49,013 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,435 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

