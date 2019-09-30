Arete Wealth Advisors Has Raised American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $335,544 as Stock Value Rose; Qep Res (QEP) Stock Value Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.14 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.19M, down from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4.50M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 6,300 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc Inc owns 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,680 shares. Pacifica Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05% or 18,438 shares. Massachusetts Fin Comm Ma has invested 0.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1,650 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 3,043 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 720 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Lc. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo accumulated 19,373 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 28,463 shares. Private Asset Incorporated owns 16,078 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Stanley Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 71,430 shares. Accredited holds 0.07% or 2,768 shares in its portfolio.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,401 shares to 55,003 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,626 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 467,185 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $37.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought 5,000 shares worth $20,850. TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources and Elliott Management Enter Into Cooperation Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources Confirms Receipt of Proposal from Elliott – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.