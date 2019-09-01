Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $360,296; Muzinich & Company Has Raised Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holding by $355,300

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.00M shares traded or 32.55% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing Rusal ties to comply with U.S. sanctions; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto calls U.S. SEC fraud charges ‘plainly wrong’; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO WORKING TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 15/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL-RIO.AX; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells 80% of Kestrel Mine; 10/05/2018 – Vincent Christ of Rio Tinto Named CEO of Elysis Ventur; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 382,467 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Energy Independenc (NDP) by 230,314 shares to 368,047 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

