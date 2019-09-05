Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $305,153; As Teradata (TDC) Shares Declined, Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corporation (TDC) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 68,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 166,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 103,589 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669,000, up from 1,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $238.35. About 310,586 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 10,287 shares to 11,505 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,468 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.67 million for 29.90 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.