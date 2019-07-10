Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $701,008; Mcclain Value Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Knowles (KN) by $1.04 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 200,368 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 1.52M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Co invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 90,940 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset invested in 84,289 shares or 2.29% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mcf Advsrs Lc reported 150 shares stake. Suncoast Equity invested in 202,797 shares. Moreover, Hanson Doremus has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eaton Vance Management has 1.46 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc holds 1.3% or 19,013 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 17.72M are held by Cap Global. Hallmark Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amica Retiree Medical owns 3,927 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg accumulated 7,138 shares. Epoch Investment Prns Inc reported 50,060 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 7,901 shares to 11,559 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 45,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,631 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).