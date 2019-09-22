Arete Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in At&T (T) by $762,201 as Valuation Rose; Chemical Bank Upped Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $540,384

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 23,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 100,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 77,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 87.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 29,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 12.84M shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,412 shares to 823 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 48,711 shares. Sns Financial Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,409 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,144 shares. Motco has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Selway Asset has 2.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Horan Cap Advsr Lc reported 57,979 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Benin has 27,545 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 2.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,189 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation accumulated 26,946 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Meridian Mgmt owns 11,455 shares. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 300 shares. Security National Tru Communications has invested 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc has invested 0.48% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hanson Mcclain reported 101 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 1.36% or 51,976 shares. Fil holds 8.60 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 5,795 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.38% or 266,222 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 209,900 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.59% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 933,481 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 21,890 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pacific Inv Management holds 0.08% or 8,502 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.12% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.09M shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 3,997 shares to 131,446 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,350 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Apple and 4 Other Tech Stocks on the Move – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.