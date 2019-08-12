Arete Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holding by $1.31 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 30,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 221,534 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 190,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 237,773 shares traded or 53.55% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B

