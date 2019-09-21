Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $333,234; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Arrow Financial Increased Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 6,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 1.38 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 56,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 42,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Bank & Trust has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dana Inv Advsrs owns 1.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 680,294 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 82,255 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jefferies Gp Lc holds 237,025 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Macroview Management Limited Liability reported 1,586 shares stake. S R Schill And Assoc owns 19,768 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Management has 2.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 80,559 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd has 69,029 shares. 291,322 are owned by Patten & Patten Tn. Bbr Prns Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,281 shares. Burney stated it has 148,718 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 349,575 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 21.41M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Limited Com reported 1,058 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 7,590 were accumulated by Hamilton Lane Lc. Fiera Cap accumulated 397,045 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 96,789 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Co owns 3,474 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jag Mgmt Ltd Com reported 161,238 shares. Advisory Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,299 shares. 2,180 were reported by Guardian Lp. Franklin holds 0.17% or 1.93M shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 2,750 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd stated it has 6,500 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 10,759 shares. Marvin Palmer Associates holds 5.01% or 46,644 shares. Barbara Oil has 0.93% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).