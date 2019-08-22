Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased By $320,656 Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake; Santa Barbara Asset Management Upped By $7.45 Million Its Cyrusone (CONE) Stake

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 143,280 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 2.78M shares with $145.93M value, up from 2.64M last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 583,342 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 49.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 2,919 shares with $327,000 value, down from 5,782 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 303,905 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 Sonnemaker Scott bought $495,050 worth of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.31 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 22.59% above currents $90 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $62’s average target is -11.07% below currents $69.72 stock price. CyrusOne had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CONE in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CONE in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Monday, March 11. Wojtaszek Gary J also bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Wednesday, February 27.

