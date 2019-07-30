Arete Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.86 Million as Valuation Rose; As Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Market Valuation Declined, Donald Smith & Company Has Lowered by $3.89 Million Its Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 47,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 2.73M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 353,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.77 million, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.38M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 227,503 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,916 shares to 4,374 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 191,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,626 shares. United Asset Strategies invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% or 122,052 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Horizon Invests Lc reported 68,024 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of stated it has 426,590 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt stated it has 4.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Reilly Advisors Limited Com owns 43,484 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas reported 3.43M shares. Hillsdale Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 11,380 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc owns 113,703 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,107 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 111,406 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorporation stated it has 181,191 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. The Vermont-based Community Financial Svcs Group Lc has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 20.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 20,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 20,197 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 36,790 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 11,688 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Pcl owns 44,005 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Magnetar Financial Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 116,634 shares. Donald Smith And owns 3.02 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,969 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 14,092 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 684,974 shares.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 48.78% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BZH’s profit will be $6.73M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.