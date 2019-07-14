Arete Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Chevron New (CVX); Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding by $7.84 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 13,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 182,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.18 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 1.29M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $532,950.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 423,308 shares to 175,962 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFV) by 9,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

