Arete Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Fluor (FLR)

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. See Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) latest ratings:

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 40.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 3,419 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 11,889 shares with $2.28 million value, up from 8,470 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $233.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 353,484 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 522 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 81,164 were reported by First National Trust. Mutual Of America Cap Llc reported 195,500 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 0.46% or 247,741 shares. New York-based National Asset has invested 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weatherstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.38% or 1,882 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 1.25% or 49,406 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,663 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 119,442 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Town Country Bancorp Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 1.74% or 19,121 shares. Gabalex Mngmt Ltd accumulated 80,000 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Security Tru stated it has 48,409 shares. Wendell David Associate has invested 0.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) stake by 333,231 shares to 142,444 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 2,546 shares and now owns 5,468 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 26.66% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 10.34M shares traded or 273.53% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity. HERNANDEZ CARLOS M also bought $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares.

