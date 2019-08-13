Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding as Valuation Rose; Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 11,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 91,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 11.11 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 1.92M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit (PCI) by 13,614 shares to 67,842 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,385 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J Company reported 109,689 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs has 1.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,906 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 0.21% or 5,995 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv, California-based fund reported 4,022 shares. Navellier & Associate reported 15,209 shares stake. 136,530 are held by Advisory Service Limited Liability Company. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Com has 831,687 shares for 9.13% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has 914,802 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 57,193 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny, New York-based fund reported 225,420 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Inv Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 93,818 shares. Alkeon Management Limited Liability reported 2.26M shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 78,760 shares stake. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 4.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent accumulated 35,687 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Matrix Asset Incorporated New York holds 0.72% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 29,799 shares. The California-based Boltwood Cap Mngmt has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,295 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Reilly Advsr Lc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 80,622 shares. 6,489 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 751,013 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.8% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Guyasuta Inv Advisors invested in 52,599 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Beddow Mngmt Incorporated holds 4.86% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 62,712 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pacific Glob Inv Management Co accumulated 6,495 shares. Texas-based Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.69% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 942 shares to 2,756 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).