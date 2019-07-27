Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) as Valuation Rose; Steelcase (SCS) Market Valuation Rose While Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 1.08M shares traded or 66.75% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 46.99 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR’S AUTONOMIC CONFIRMS GAVIN SHERRY AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 21/03/2018 – DetroitFreePress: Ford’s Detroit train station dream: Hundreds of workers, cars of future; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fatal U.S. self-driving auto accident raises novel legal questions; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 15/03/2018 – Ford February EU New Car Registrations Rose 9.0% -ACEA; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Industries Acquires Lone Star Ford; 16/05/2018 – FORD REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Ford’s Head of ‘Mobility’ Unit Raj Rao Leaving Company May 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 330,581 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 37,012 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 7,500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 15,824 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 215,336 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 112,156 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 210,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aperio Lc reported 45,473 shares stake. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 11,554 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Com reported 15,000 shares. 101,404 are held by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Vident Invest Advisory Lc owns 97,107 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV) by 11,338 shares to 18,762 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aals Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Inv Management owns 14,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Sg Americas Limited Company has 1.16M shares. 70,526 are held by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Com. Liberty Cap Management holds 0.08% or 18,518 shares. Horan Limited Liability Corp owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 2.45 million shares. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0% or 1,174 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc owns 13,574 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aqr Llc reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 0% or 10,332 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 5,350 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 34,088 shares. 1.89 million were accumulated by Asset Mngmt.